Based on study of the 30 largest metropolitan areas in the U.S.

HOUSTON (CW39) — Here in Houston, when responding to visitors to Space City, residents often respond with a “Hi,” or “Howdy,” or even a big “Hello.”

But a new study is now saying that Houston is one of the rudest cities in the U.S., which would come as a shock to many Houstonians.

How is that possible?

While a lot of people here in H-Town may not agree with this, according to Preply.com, that is the case.

The group surveyed over 1,500 residents of the 30 largest metropolitan areas in the U.S. and asked them about the rudeness level in their city, including the prominence of certain typically rude behaviors.

So, take a look at some of the more specific results the survey found.

Key findings:

Houston ranked as the 10th rudest city in America with an average rudeness score of 5.33 (on a scale of 1-10).

The behaviors Houston residents were most bothered by in public were both driving related. The behaviors were residents not slowing down for pedestrians and not letting others merge.

Houston residents were asked to rank who is more rude in their experience, natives or transplants. By a narrow-margin, Houston residents said natives were more rude than transplants (52% vs. 48%).

Philadelphia was found to be the rudest city in the U.S., followed by Memphis, Tenn. and New York City.

Two Texas cities, Austin and Fort Worth, was found to be in the top three nicest city in the U.S., according to the study. Austin was ranked first and Fort Worth third, with San Diego in between.

The report says differences in local traditions, behaviors, mannerisms, and sayings can affect peoples opinions of the cities they choose to call home.

For more information on the survey, check out the full data report .