DALLAS (KDAF) — While America has already celebrated its New Year’s Day on January 1, the Chinese Lunar New Year’s Day is set for Sunday, January 22! There will be celebrations all over the world, but where are the top cities in the U.S. to celebrate the Lunar New Year?

National Today says, “Celebrations last for 15 days, seven of which are work-free. During this fun period, families get together, cash gifts are handed to young people, and homes are thoroughly cleaned to usher in fresh blessings for the new year.”

We checked out a report from Lawn Love on this year’s best cities to celebrate the Lunar New Year and two Texas cities were ranked in the top 10:

Houston No. 4

Austin No. 9

Other cities throughout the Lone Star State were also ranked in the top 50, El Paso (27), Plano (29), and San Antonio (34).

Lawn Love said, “Southern cities are scattered throughout our ranking. For memorable Lunar New Year celebrations, places like Houston (No. 4) and Austin (No. 9) are your best bet. These two Texas cities have large populations of Asian Americans and plenty of festivals and events to attend.”