DALLAS (KDAF) — Whenever you’re looking to travel, it’s always attractive to dream about an abroad trip to a land you’ve never laid your eyes on (not in pictures), but sometimes, the best places to spend your vacation are right under your nose.

When you think of the best places in the world to travel to, where do you think of? Italy, New York, some island with gorgeous views and lots of things to do? Well, of course, you do, but Travel + Leisure released a report on the 50 best places to travel in 2023, so, you can easily add more to your list, and one addition calls the Lone Star State home.

“A few up-and-coming culinary destinations made our list, as did a remarkable piece of art, the size and scale of which boggles the imagination. While many of the team’s picks are remote, breathe-in-that-fresh-air kinds of places, our list doesn’t skimp on cities where the hustle and bustle is part of the fun,” the publication wrote.

One of the categories the report focused on was big-city thrills and places like Copenhagen, Madrid, Nashville, Pittsburgh, San Francisco, and Seoul made the list, but so did the bustling city of Houston.

Simply put, there’s no shortage of good food, sports, nightlife and activities galore to fill out a week or simply a weekend trip to one of Texas’ largest cities.

Travel + Leisure wrote, “Today, a wealth of new ventures is poised to raise the profile of Texas’s largest city in other categories as well. Opening next year, the JMK5 Arena will transform a disused racetrack into a 12,500-seat concert stadium poised to rival the venues of Vegas.”

Be sure to click here to read more on why Houston is among 2023’s most cities to visit for a big-city thrill and a full look at your potential travel itinerary.