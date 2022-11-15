DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s time to get festive as the holiday season is approaching ever so quickly and would you believe that Texas might just be filled with some of the most festive cities in the entire country?

Whether it be Thanksgiving, Christmas, or any other holiday that’s celebrated, Texas shows out when it comes to its festiveness. A report from Thumbtack put together a ranking of the most festive cities in the US based on data from millions of home projects booked across the country.

The report said, “Whether you’re gathering for a celebration or just enjoying the coziness of home, decorating with lights is a tried and true way to make home a welcoming spot in winter. If you look forward to the lights every winter, you’re not alone.”

Thumbtack’s rankings represent the cities that are filled with the most holiday spirit and the state of Texas landed three of the top 5 spots, along with another in the top 10:

Austin, Texas Dallas Ft. Worth, Texas Seattle, Washington Houston, Texas Denver, Colorado Phoenix, Arizona Atlanta, Georgia San Francisco, California Kansas City, Missouri San Antonio, Texas Chicago, Illinois Orlando, Florida Tampa, Florida Nashville, Tennessee Portland, Oregon West Palm Beach, Florida Charlotte, North Carolina Raleigh, North Carolina Detroit, Michigan San Diego, California