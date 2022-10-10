Houston is ranked No. 153 out of the 180 cities surveyed in the study

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Safety is always a concern for every city in the U.S. Now a new report ranks dozens of cities, including Houston.

The personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2022’s Safest Cities in America, saying with the U.S. experiencing over 500 mass shootings this year, the goal was to determine where Americans can feel most protected against life’s hazards, including nonphysical forms of danger.

WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 42 key metrics. The data set ranges from the percentage of residents who are fully vaccinated and assaults per capita to the unemployment rate and road quality.

The only Texas city to make it into the top 10 was Laredo, coming in third. Taking the top spot as safest city in the U.S. is Columbia, Maryland.

The study looks at a number of different factors, ranging from the frequency of assaults & hate crimes, to traffic fatalities, unemployment rate, home emergency, natural disaster risk, and law enforcement personnel per capita, just to name a few.

But when you look at the numbers for Houston, they don’t sit so well. Here’s a look at WalletHub’s Houston numbers.



Safety in Houston (1=Safest, 91=Avg.):

121 st – Traffic Fatalities per Capita

– Traffic Fatalities per Capita 51 st – Law-Enforcement Employees per Capita

– Law-Enforcement Employees per Capita 158 th – Assaults per Capita

– Assaults per Capita 77 th – Hate Crimes per Capita

– Hate Crimes per Capita 136 th – Unemployment Rate

– Unemployment Rate 81 st – % of Households with Emergency Savings

– % of Households with Emergency Savings 179 th – % of Uninsured Population

– % of Uninsured Population 102 nd – Natural-Disaster Risk Level

– Natural-Disaster Risk Level 97th – % of Residents Who Are Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Houston is ranked #153 out of the 180 cities surveyed in the Safest Cities study, with a total score of 67.23. When it comes to Home and Security safety it ranks #141, for natural disaster risk it ranks #102, and for financial safety #158.

The report mentions several ways to increase these numbers and recommendations on how to implement them. For the full report, please visit the WalletHub Link.