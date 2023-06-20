HOUSTON (KIAH)– World Refugee Day is a day that shares awareness of the Refugees in our community. It was first celebrated on this day, June 20, 2001. Human Rights Activist, Donya Ziraksari is a local refugee here in Houston and is coordinating a conversation today in celebration of World Refugee Day with an organization called, Houston Millennials.

Ziraksari says that the goal of the event is to honor the strength and determination and the contributions of refugees in our diverse city of Houston. Her hope is to encourage people to get more engaged and to give back to the community by helping local non-profits here in Houston that dedicate their work to help embrace refugees.

“There are different things that refugees need — as a refugee, when I entered this country, there was a lot of different things that I needed like how to get my driver’s license for example or where to go to school, it could be as simple as those. And so what people can do is they can join these organizations and learn about the volunteer opportunities that they offer,” Ziraksari said.

If you’d like to support today’s panel discussion for World Refugee Day, the event will be held:

Location: West Chase Events and Production- 8990 Park West Drive

Time: 5-7 p.m.

For more information, email info@htxrefugeeday.org

RSVP at HoustonRefugee.eventbrite.com.