HOUSTON (KIAH) — Someone in the Houston area has just gotten $1 million richer after matching five numbers in Saturday’s Mega Millions drawing.

The Texas Lottery said that the person who bought the ticket from a convenience store in north Houston has claimed a second-tier prize for the Mega Millions game, worth $1,000,510.

The winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (11-41-43-44-65), but not the Mega Ball number (13). The claimant had an additional win of $510 on the same ticket.

The ticket was purchased at Circle M #2, located at 13203 Aldine Westfield Road (Suite A), in Houston. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.

The Mega Millions jackpot now sits at $131 million, with the next drawing coming on Friday.