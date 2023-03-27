HOUSTON (KIAH) — With the Men’s Final Four about to start in Houston this weekend, a local resident is feeling like a champion after winning $2 million from a scratch ticket game from the Texas Lottery this week.

Lottery officials said that the winner, who preferred to remain anonymous, played the Cash Spectacular game after buying a ticket at the Sabo Mart, located at 10715 Sagetree Drive, near the Sam Houston Tollway and the Gulf Freeway in southeast Houston.

This was the second of four of the game’s top prizes worth $2 million to be claimed, lottery officials said. Cash Spectacular offers more than $245.8 million in total prize money, and the odds of winning any prize are one in 3.48, including the $20 break-even prizes.