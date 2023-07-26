HOUSTON (KIAH) — It’s been good few days to be in Houston. Yeah, it’s still hot, but the dangerous heat has cooled off a little. The Astros are back to their dominant winning ways and someone in the city is $1 million richer after winning a Texas Lottery scratch ticket game this week.

The lottery announced that an anonymous person won a $1 million prize playing Diamond 7s after buying the ticket at the Stop N Buy, located at 3727 West Alabama St. in the Upper Kirby area of Houston.

It’s the first of four $1 million prizes to be claimed by playing Diamond 7s, the lottery said. The odds of winning any prize in the game are 1 in 3.5, including break-even prizes.