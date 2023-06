HOUSTON (KIAH) – A Houston resident claimed a second-tier Mega Millions prize worth $3 million for the drawing on June 16.

The ticket was purchased at Mi Tienda 648, located at 3800 Little York Road, in Houston. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.

The winning Quick Pick ticket with Megaplier matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (4-24-34-45-57), but not the Mega Ball number (19). The Megaplier number was 3.