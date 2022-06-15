HOUSTON (CW39) — As Burns Original Bar-B-Que restaurant prepares to celebrate 50 years in business, they honored students who are headed to college in Fall 2022.

This year’s recipients received a $1,000 scholarship, a gift bag filled with tools to help them be successful during their first semester, and lunch provided for their families at Burns. More than 90 students applied for the scholarships and the restaurant selected the top 10 students that fit their criteria.

“We are proud of these students. Each year it fulfills me and my family to be able to provide scholarships to students. We plan to continue to serve in this capacity as we have heard success stories from previous students that we have helped,” said Cory Crawford, owner of Burns Original Bar-B-Que.

Courtesy: Burns Original Bar-B-Que

Courtesy: Burns Original Bar-B-Que

Courtesy: Burns Original Bar-B-Que

This year’s scholarship recipients are below:

1. Nickerra S.- Shadow Creek High School going to Southern University

2. Vashon A. – Blanson CTE High School going to Prairie View A&M

3. Kennadee L. – Channelview High School going to Lamar University

4. Jayden B. – Summer Creek High School going to Louisiana State University

5. Taylor P. – Lamar High School going to Xavier University of Louisiana

6. Ky’Una J.- Northside High School going to Lamar University

7. Mackenzie D.- Benjamin O’Davis High School going to Witchita State University

8. Logan L. – Young Women’s College Prep Academy going to Spelman College

9. Tierra A. – Westfield High School going to Texas Southern University

10. Autumn M. – Second Baptist going to Baylor University

For the past 4-years Burns Original Bar-B-Que has awarded recent high school grads with scholarships to further their educational goals.