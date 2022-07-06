HOUSTON (KIAH) – Wednesday is National Fried Chicken Day and to celebrate the occasion, a Houston soul food restaurant is giving away free meals to the community.

Esther’s Cajun Cafe and Soul Food restaurant was started by Chef Esther Lewis-Bernard. She’s a mother of six who left her job at CenterPoint Energy after 24 years. The owner used her 401k to start her own business.

The founder of Esther’s has been serving her deliciousness and family hospitality in the Houston area since 2008. Now the restaurant located in the Independence Heights area is handing out free meals in honor of National Fried Chicken Day.

“We have a love for our food some much and we love our customers as well. We just like to give back to them and just all the children and all the parents in need of food… they’re more than welcome to come in and get something free from Esther’s,” said Lonnie Dow, co-owner of Esther’s Cajun Cafe & Soul Food.

The fried chicken meals are free for the first 100 people. Once the free meals are gone, people can buy the fried chicken meal at a discounted price of $9.99 all day.

Here’s where you can get your “free” fried chicken …

Esther’s Cajun Café & Soul Food

Located at 5007 N. Shepherd Dr., Houston, TX 77018

Opens at 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

For more information visit EstersCajunSoul.com.