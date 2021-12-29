HOUSTON (KIAH) — Soul Food Restaurant The Greasy Spoon will be featured on an upcoming episode of Food Paradise, which is set to air on Wednesday, December 29th at 9pm/10pm EST. In the episode, the Soulfood Bistro owner, Max Bozeman II, will take Food Paradise on a tour of the restaurant and into the kitchen as he makes some of his customer favorites.

Bozeman II has been in the restaurant & hospitality industry for over a decade. The Greasy Spoon Soulfood Bistro is his first solo endeavor. It’s his “baby”. His vision is to “Elevate the Culture of Southern Cuisine”, by curating a five star experience that accompanies traditional southern comfort dishes, which are loved beyond cultural boundaries.

Courtesy: Lemon-Lime Light Media

Courtesy: Lemon-Lime Light Media

Courtesy: Lemon-Lime Light Media



Entrees featured in the episode:

– Soulfood Stuffed Turkey Leg

– “The Boss” Seafood Stack (fried catfish, lobster, shrimp, and dirty rice all smothered in Cajun seafood sauce)

– World Famous Oxtails and Southern Style Greens