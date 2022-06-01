HOUSTON (KIAH) — Pride Month is here! These two Houston restaurants are showing their support all month long.

Arnaldo Richards’ Picos

3601 Kirby Dr.

Houston, TX 77098

832.831.9940

Picos celebrates Pride all month long with various activities, donations, and specials! The restaurant is hosting a Pride Cocktail Class on Saturday, June 4, where beverage director Monica Richards will lead guests in making two Tiki-inspired Bacardi rum cocktails – On The Lanai Serving You Palm Springs Circa 1970. The event will also include a complimentary queso station and staple appetizers. Tickets are $45 and are available via Resy.com. Picos will also be supporting the LGBTQ community through its Pride Month Specialty Cocktails, where $1 of each Pride Cocktail will be donated to The Montrose Center. Lastly, guests can book a Pride Donation Table anytime in June, and Picos will donate 20% of the total check (before tax + tip) to Montrose Grace Place! The donation table reservations are available via Resy.com.

City Place

1250 Lake Plaza Dr.

Spring, TX 77389

281.350.4000

City Place is proud that its restaurant & bakery, Common Bond, is supporting the LGBTQ community all of Pride Month by donating a portion of the proceeds from its limited-edition Entremet dessert to The Montrose Center, which is dedicated to empowering lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer individuals.