The Toyota Center, home of the Houston Rockets, is the site of a voter registration drive that the team is hosting

HOUSTON (CW39) — The midterm elections are seven weeks away, and the Houston Rockets want to make sure everyone who is eligible and wants to vote is registered to do so.

The team is hosting a voter registration drive from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Tuesday at their arena, the Toyota Center.

It’s a drive-through event with eligible voters able to register from their cars at the intersection of La Branch and Polk streets.

Team mascot Clutch the Bear will be there to provide encouragement to would-be voters and the Team Shop will be open during the drive with merchandise on sale at discounted prices.

Election Day is November 8, but voters must be registered by October 11.

For more information about voting or registering to vote click here.