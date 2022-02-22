HOUSTON (KIAH) – The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo begins this weekend and there are plenty of activities all over town to participate in. That’s why the American Red Cross and the Texas Gulf Coast Region created a list of safety tips to make sure everyone enjoys the festivities safely.

Houston Travel Safety

Many families are excited to be able to get outdoors and enjoy some carnival rides, great food and listen to some country music but we must remember to do it safely.

Here are some travel tips that may help make your day a little easier:

Find out what disasters may occur where you are traveling and how you would get information in the event of a disaster (local radio systems, emergency alert systems).

Pay attention to the weather forecast for your destination.

Buckle up, slow down, and don’t drink and drive.

Designate a driver who won’t drink.

If you have car trouble, pull as far as possible off the highway.

Let someone know your destination, your route, and when you expect to arrive. If your car gets stuck along the way, help can be sent along your predetermined route.

COVID-19

Unfortunately COVID-19 is still among us so we must remember to follow the proper CDC guidelines.

Avoid being in large groups and don’t forget to social distance.

Plan outdoor activities and avoid indoor events where the risk of virus transmission is higher.

Make your mask part of your outfit and always wear it.

Bring hand sanitizer with you and use it after touching objects or other people.

Wash your hands as often as possible.

If you are not feeling well stay home.

Remember to review the latest COVID-19 pandemic guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) with your family before you head out.

The 90th anniversary of the Houston Rodeo begins February 28th and goes through March 20th. For more information on rodeo events click here.