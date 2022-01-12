Skip to content
CW39 Houston
Houston
59°
Houston
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
NO WAIT WEATHER
Flood
NO WAIT WEATHER Stories
CW39 Weather Radar
Hurricane Season: Are You Prepared?
High Water Areas
Warnings
Weather Wednesday Kidcast
Outside/Inside
Working In the Weather
SkyTracker Camera Network
“Prepare and Protect,” A Hurricane Special
“Rising Water: Houston Floods” CW39 Houston
Closures
NO WAIT TRAFFIC
Houston Highways
Road Rules
Traffic Map
NO WAIT TRAFFIC Stories
Check Your Flight
METRO
SkyTracker Camera Network
LOCAL NEWS
NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC
Houston Happens
Houston Headlines
Houston Sports Show
H-Town High School Sports
COVID-19
School Districts
Space Exploration
Texas News
Lone Star NYE
SkyTracker Camera Network
Destination Texas
Top Stories
Official: Young Dolph suspects have criminal history
Top Stories
Ronnie Spector, who sang ‘Be My Baby,’ dies at 78
Research: Hemp compounds can help slow COVID spread
Video
Jan. 6 panel asks McCarthy to cooperate
Feds see rising tide of sexual exploitation
Video
NATIONAL NEWS
Veterans Voices
China 2022
Hispanic Heritage Month
Border Report
Business News
Washington D.C. News
Entertainment
Mystery Wire
BestReviews
Nation/World News
Politics
Sports
Technology
PR Newswire Press Releases
WATCH
Watch Live
Antenna TV
NewsNation Now
SkyTracker Camera Network
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Work For CW39
Contests
About Us
Rescan your TV
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Meet the Team
Program Schedule
Shows
KIAH Mobile Apps
Daily Newsletter
Regional News Partners
Search
Please enter a search term.
Houston Rodeo
RodeoHouston tickets go on sale Thursday
Top Houston Rodeo Headlines
Close
You have been added to No Wait Weather + Traffic Newsletter
Subscribe Now
No Wait Weather + Traffic
Sign Up
Don't Miss
Teen charged after pointing gun at driver
Seabrook, Galleria area all set for road closures
‘Meth-rrito’: TSA shares 2021’s most ‘unusual’ finds
The 29 best used cars under $20,000
FWD vs AWD: What’s the Difference?