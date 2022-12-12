HOUSTON (KIAH) – Ready to get your hands on tickets for the 2023 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo? An official calendar outlining the dates and genres for concerts was released on December 12th.

Parker McCollum will kick things off for opening day on February 28th. Christian singer Lauren Daigle is later that week, followed by the highly-anticipated Black Heritage Day on Friday, March 3rd.

The Chainsmokers and Cody Jinks have also been announced for 2023’s star-studded lineup.

The “Star Entertainer Announcement” will happen on Thursday, January 5th. Tickets will go on sale Thursday, January 12th in two waves: 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

You can visit rodeohouston.com for more information.