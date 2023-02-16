HOUSTON (KIAH) The 2023 Rodeo Houston World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest, presented by Cotton Holdings, is set to take place from Thursday, Feb. 23 to Saturday, Feb. 25. This annual event will see more than 250 barbecue teams from across the state of Texas and the world competing for the top titles in various categories.

Over the course of three days, the teams will compete in categories including Brisket, Ribs, Chicken, Go Texan, and Dutch Oven Dessert, as well as the Open Contest, where teams can enter any dish of their choice except desserts. The competition promises to be intense, as each team tries to impress the judges with their unique flavors and techniques.

World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest:

In addition to the main competition, the Jr. Cook-off Contest will be held on Friday, Feb. 24 at 9 a.m.. This contest is open to children between the ages of 8 and 14, who will compete with a single steak judged on appearance/presentation, tenderness, and taste. The Awards Ceremony for the Jr. Cook-off Contest will take place at 11 a.m. on the same day.

The World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest is one of the most popular events of the year in Houston. Visitors can enjoy delicious food, live music, and a festive atmosphere. The event is held in conjunction with the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, which is set to take place from March 1 to 20.

For more information and a schedule of events, visit the official website of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo at rodeohouston.com. Don’t miss this opportunity to experience the best barbecue in the world and support your favorite team.