HOUSTON (CW39) – Registration for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo’s 2024 Rodeo Run, scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 24, is now open at rodeohouston.com/rodeorun. The annual event,

held in downtown Houston, includes a wheelchair race, 10K, 5K, and sleep-in option.

Rodeo Run Schedule:

9:00 a.m.: Wheelchair

9:10 a.m.: 5K and 10K Corral A, 10K Timed

9:35 a.m.: 5K Timed/Untimed

10 a.m.: Downtown Rodeo Parade

Post-Race Celebration

Participants and supporters are invited to Eleanor Tinsley Park after the race for

a post-race celebration, including food, entertainment, and a Family Fun Zone.

Registration Fees:

Early Bird Registration (through Jan. 15): $35 per person

Wheelchair race, 5K and 10K in person: $40 per person

Sleep-In option (includes official event T-shirt and shipping): $42



Race Route:

The race will start at the corner of Walker and Bagby, and end on Allen Parkway,

near Eleanor Tinsley Park. View the course map of the 10K Route and 5K Route.

WHEN: Participants can register online, beginning today, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, through

Friday, Feb. 23, 2024 or until sold out, or at any of the Packet Pickup dates. Race day

registration (for untimed events only) and race day packet pickup will also be available on

race day, on-site from 6:30 to 8:30 a.m.

Register online at rodeohouston.com/rodeorun.

For more details about the 2024 Rodeo Run, click here or visit the Rodeo Run Facebook page.