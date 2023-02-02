HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston hip-hop legend Bun B unveiled two of the performers who will perform with him in his performance at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo on March 3.

In an Instagram post, Bun B said that he is bringing Louisiana hip-hop legends Juvenile and Mannie Fresh to RodeoHouston.

This after the Rodeo got 10,000 likes on its post to convince Bun B to drop his lineup for his performance.

Not only will Bun B be performing at the Rodeo, but he will also have his Trill Burgers – his smashburger food truck – will have a booth at Rodeo Plaza at NRG Park. Trill Burgers will be at Booth RP130, located on NRG Parkway East near the Champion Wine Garden and the Astrodome.

“As excited as I am to be performing again at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo on March 3, I’m equally excited to be serving our Trill Burgers on Restaurant Row again for the entire Rodeo,” Bun B said. “There’s no better way to present our amazing burger to as many Houstonians in one setting. See you there!”