HOUSTON (KIAH) — Appropriately on St. Patrick’s Day, Mother Nature has dialed up conditions that might remind you of Ireland.

Despite the chilly, rainy, and windy weather, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will carry on with the final weekend of its 20-day run for this year.

The rodeo itself wraps up Sunday with the RodeoHouston Super Series Championships crowning the best cowboys and cowgirls.

Following the rodeo inside NRG Stadium over the next three days are the final three rodeo concerts.

Three popular country artists will take the stage — Cody Johnson Friday night, Brad Paisley Saturday afternoon, and Luke Bryan Sunday afternoon.

The weather shouldn’t put a damper on the carnival taking place outside of the rodeo on the grounds of NRG Park.

Gates to the rides, games, and food open at 10 a.m. each day and close at midnight.

For more information, check out RodeoHouston’s website.