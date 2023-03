HOUSTON (KIAH) – It’s back!

On Tuesday, Rapper BunB posted on his Instagram that his custom poncho that had gone missing was returned.

He wrote: We have the poncho. Back where it belongs. Didn’t cost a dime. @gladiator_truck63 is plugged in to the city like no other. Thanks lil bro!

BunB says the poncho went missing after he hit the stage on Friday, March 3rd for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo’s Black Heritage Night.

He was offering a $1,000 reward for anyone with information on the piece.