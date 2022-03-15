HOUSTON (KIAH) Rocker turned country’ish artist Gwen Stefani is performing at Rodeo Houston tonight.

This evening, rodeo events begin at 6:45 p.m. at NRG Stadium near the South Loop at Kirby. If you’re headed that way, expect a lot of traffic in the area between the hours of 3:00 and 7:00 p.m., until a show starts.

Tickets are still available at around $90 for better seats. The lowest prices for tickets range around $25.

Most recently Stephanie recorded and a single with husband Blake Shelton. she is featured on the track quote “Nobody But You.”

Shelton also featured Stefani’s voice on “Happy Anywhere,” also released by Shelton in 2020. Both songs took to #1 on country airplay music charts.

Stefani is of course a music artist in her own right having again her music career in 1986 with the band No Doubt. Her biggest single that topped music charts back in 2006, accrued massive sales including 38 million streams, is “My Sweet Escape,” with Akon.

“Let Me Blow Your Mind” is her second biggest hit. That track featured Eve and peaked top music charts at number four. That was released back in 2001. Her third biggest single was “Hollaback Girl,” a solo hit reaching the number eight spot on top music charts. That was released back in 2005.

Tonight, her performance beings around 9 p.m. and is set to last one hour.