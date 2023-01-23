HOUSTON (KIAH) — On Monday, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced it will host ‘Community Day’. On March 8th, there will be additional discounts for guests coming to NRG Park on the middle Wednesday of Rodeo.

According to a press release, the celebration will include buy one get one rides and games, discounted food and beverage offerings and community activations. “This is the first time the Rodeo has offered free admission to the entire community, and we’re thrilled to

have TC Energy as our presenting sponsor on March 8,” said Chris Boleman, Rodeo president and CEO.

In addition to free admission and discounts, there will be several exciting community-driven activations across the Rodeo grounds. Additional community partners will be announced in the coming weeks.

Additionally, for every person that walks through the gates between 8 a.m. until noon on March 8, TC Energy will donate $1 to the local community through its social impact program, Build Strong, which invests in organizations that are integral to local communities.

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo also announced Family Wednesdays on March 1st and 15th with similar discounts and free admission for seniors 60+ and children under 12 until noon.

The 2023 RodeoHouston is scheduled for February 23rd through March 19th.