HOUSTON (KIAH)–The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is almost here and ExxonMobil was just announced as the new drone show sponsor for the 2024 event. The sponsorship agreement will extend through 2025.

The drone show is officially back for its second year and will require advanced technology and skilled expertise. The company has roots in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) and is excited to support this visual display of lights at NRG Park.

“The drone show was a new favorite during the 2023 Rodeo, and we’re excited to bring it back even larger this year, with the help of ExxonMobil,” said Chris Boleman, Rodeo president and CEO. Global Manager of ExxonMobil Corporation’s Corporate Giving said, “We take pride in showing up in the communities where we live and work. What better place to do that than at one of the most exciting events in the city–the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. We’ve recently relocated our company headquarters to the Houston area and are thrilled to be apart of this year’s event. ExxonMobil is also providing Rodeo tickets to 3,000 students. We hope Houstonians create unforgettable memories at this year’s festivities.”

The drone show will take place each Saturday and Sunday night during the Rodeo’s three -week event February 27-March 17, 2024.