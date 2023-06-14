HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo presented 70 students from 4-H programs in Texas with $1.4 million in educational funding on June 8. during the annual 4-H Roundup in College Station, Texas.

What are 4-H Programs?

4-H programs are for kids and teens

programs that help youth through leadership, citizenship and life skills

You can learn more about 4-H programs here.

The 4-H scholars represent 53 counties across Texas and will attend 19 different colleges and universities across the state. “The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is proud to recognize the achievements of these outstanding Texas students. The Rodeo and the Texas 4-H program share a passion for developing youth and promoting agriculture through hands-on experience,

and thanks to our generous donors, we have the honor of helping these dedicated students continue their education,” said Chris Boleman, Rodeo President and CEO.

Each of the recipients will receive $20,000 to go towards a four-year undergraduate degree for a commitment of $1.4 million. 4-H students were selected based on student involvement with the program, academics, and financial need.

The majority of students will attend Texas A&M University, Texas Tech University, Tarleton State University and Texas A&M University–Kingsville and will study a variety of fields of study.

You can learn more about these scholarship awards and the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo’s dedication and support for Texas youth here.