Recipients will be awarded during the 16th Academy of Country Music Honors on August 23

(Houston/CW39) The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is considered the biggest in the world. And now, once again, HLSR is being recognized as the Best Fair/Rodeo by the best country music academy in the world!

The Academy of Country Music is recognizing the HLSR, as the Best Fair/Rodeo in the nation! The is the 2nd time HLSR has received this honor.

According to HLSR Senior Manager, Media Relations and Communications, Shelby Pipken, “I’m thrilled to announce that the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has won the Best Fair/Rodeo Award from the Academy of Country Music, for the second time! Our team will attend the celebration to receive the award in person. We will send out more details, and a release, when we accept the award in Nashville, but wanted to share this exciting news received this week.”

