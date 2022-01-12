The tickets will go on sale Thursday morning at 10 a.m.

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Tickets for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will go on sale this Thursday at 10 a.m.

An online waiting room opens 30 minutes before sales go live. The tickets are sold through AXS Ticketing via rodeohouston.com.

Here are some of the things you need to know about when you try to get your rodeo tickets:

Customers who join the Waiting Room from 9:30 to 9:59 will be randomly selected to enter the store to purchase tickets at 10 a.m. Early Waiting Room entrance does not place you in a first-come, first-served line. A place in the Waiting Room does not guarantee tickets.

All tickets will be delivered electronically via AXS Mobile ID Delivery, so allow 48 hours for delivery. To access your purchased tickets, download the AXS mobile app and login with the email used to purchase tickets.

INDIVIDUAL RODEO TICKETS

Ticket prices start at $20, plus a $4 per ticket convenience fee.

o Upper Level: $20

o Loge Level: $30

o Club Level: $40 or $45

o Field Level: $44

o Action Seats: $140

o Hess Chute Seats: $350

Commemorative tickets for all 2022 RodeoHouston performances will be available for purchase while buying your 2022 Rodeo tickets. George Strait commemorative tickets can be purchased for $21 and $16 for the remaining entertainers.

The rodeo starts Monday, Feb. 28th and goes through Sunday, March 20.