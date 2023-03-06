HOUSTON (KIAH) — First Responders Day is here for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Any police officer, firefighter, or EMS worker can show their badge at the entrance to NRG Park and get in free on Monday along with four of their family members.

Some of their life-saving equipment will be displayed on the rodeo grounds, and first responders will also be recognized during the actual rodeo tonight.

Admission to the rodeo is not free however.

Wednesday offers an opportunity for anyone to enter the rodeo grounds for free from 8 a.m. until noon.

Community Day will also feature buy-one-get-one-free rides and games along with discounted food and drinks.

The first weekend of the 2023 rodeo is now in the books and it started off with Black Heritage Day on Friday featuring a performance from Houston native Bun B.

This coming weekend will close with Go Tejano Day on Sunday, starring the band La Fiera de Ojinaga.