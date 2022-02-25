HOUSTON (KIAH) – After a one year hiatus, the trail riders are back in Houston! Over the next couple of days they will make their way through town and over to Memorial Park ahead of the Houston Livestock show and Rodeo.

Here’s what you need to know, starting with certain areas of Memorial Park being closed.

Picnic Loop

Commuter trail

Running trail center building and lot

the Living Bridge

W. Memorial Loop Drive

Trail riders started making their way into town on Thursday and will make their way out of Memorial Park in the middle of the day Sunday, February 27.

Traffic Anchor Hannah Trippett breaks down the commute of the trail riders here:

For more information on the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo and events taking place all over Houston, click here.

Remember to tune into No Wait Weather + Traffic each weekday from 5:30-9:30 a.m.