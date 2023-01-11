To be sold in two waves, depending on performer

HOUSTON (KIAH) Time to buy your rodeo tickets and they’re being sold in two waves for the first time ever! The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo tickets are now being sold to the public and there are couple of ways you can purchase yours.

The two waves work like this. Wave 1 begins Thursday, Jan. 12th at 10 a.m.. Wave 2 begins at 2 p.m.. There will also be an Online Waiting Room that opens earlier for Wave 1 starting at 9:30 a.m. and Wave 2 starts at 1:30 p.m..

If you go online, head to AXS or visit rodeohouston.com.

Individual Rodeo Tickets

Ticket prices start at $25 per person. Add on a $4 per ticket convenience fee. Pricing is as follows:

o Upper Level: $25 or $30

o Loge Level: $40

o Club Level: $50 or $55

o Field Level: $44

o Action Seats: $155

o Hess Chute Seats: $375



Wave 1 tickets for Feb. 28 – March 9, performances. The online Waiting Rooms will open at 9:30 a.m. for Wave 1.

Wave 2 tickets for March 10 – 19, performances. The online Waiting Rooms will open at 1:30 p.m. for Wave 2.

Customers who join the Waiting Room will be randomly selected to enter the store to purchase tickets at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Early Waiting Room entrance does not place you in a first-come, first-served line. A place in the Waiting Room does not guarantee tickets.

All tickets will be delivered electronically via AXS Mobile ID; please allow 48 hours for delivery. To access your purchased tickets, download the AXS mobile app and login with the email used to purchase tickets.

If we sell out of standard tickets, rodeo fans can still purchase verified resale tickets through AXS, the Rodeo’s only official ticket provider at rodeohouston.com. These tickets will be available on January 12, around 4 p.m. The Rodeo’s verified secondary market allows buyers a safe place to purchase their RODEOHOUSTON tickets on the secondary may market with the security of knowing tickets purchased at rodeohouston.com are valid for entry.