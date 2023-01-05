HOUSTON (KIAH) The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will announce the 2023 RODEOHOUSTON star entertainment lineup during a private, invitation-only event at NRG Stadium – Director’s Club, as well as live streamed on the Rodeo’s Facebook page.

Immediately following the announcement, the 2023 lineup will be posted on rodeohouston.com, as well as the official RODEOHOUSTON Facebook and Twitter accounts.