Lots of seasonal jobs available but must preregister before attending

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Are you looking for a job and get behind the scenes of the biggest rodeo in the world? RodeoHouston may have exactly what you’re looking for!

RodeoHouston is holding its annual Job Fair for the 2024 season, which runs from Feb. 27 to March 17.

On Saturday, Jan. 27, you can apply for numerous jobs that need to be filled. These are seasonal positions during the 2024 rodeo. Jobs up for grabs include cashiers, bartenders, waitstaff, carnival ride and game attendants, and security.



The rodeo says candidates should apply online here before attending the job fair.

So if you’re interested, you should head over to NRG Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 27.

The fair runs from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.