HOUSTON (KIAH) — A legendary rodeo clown will be honored as the grand marshal for this year’s Downtown Rodeo Parade to kick off the 2023 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Leon Coffee, who is a ProRodeo Hall of Fame inductee and PRCA Clown of the Year back in 1993, was named the grand marshal of the parade, which will take place on Saturday morning, Feb. 25.

Coffee has been a part of RodeoHouston since 1993, in which he has become a fan favorite.

The parade will be preceded by the Rodeo Run, which includes a 5K timed and untimed race.

“Leon Coffee is an icon and fan-favorite of the Rodeo, with 2023 being his 30th anniversary as our Barrelman and friend, it makes him the perfect candidate to lead our parade as Grand Marshal,” HLSR president and CEO Chris Boleman said.

“From entertaining rodeo fans year after year, to now riding in our parade as Grand Marshal, we’re so excited to acknowledge Leon and his ongoing commitment to our Show.”

The parade kicks off the festivities for the Rodeo, which begins on February 28 and ends on March 19.