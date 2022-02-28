HOUSTON (KIAH) – The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo have announced more artists for Bun B’s H-town Takeover. The new acts will join the five previously announced artists and Bun B for their RODEOHOUSTON debut performance, March 11, 2022, for Black Heritage Day.

Bun B’s H-Town Takeover includes Bun B, Paul Wall, Slim Thug, Lil Flip, Lil Keke, and Z-Ro. This morning, RodeoHouston added four new artists: Baby Bash, Pig Pokey, Frankie J, and H-town.

Thanks to Bun B for helping us put this group of Houston rap legends together. We think this all-star list will make an unforgettable Black Heritage Day performance. Chris Boleman, president and CEO of the Rodeo

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity,” said Bun B. “It deserves a once in a lifetime show. Hopefully you’ll join us to see it!”

Individual tickets for the March 11 performance are on sale at rodeohouston.com. Ticket prices start at $20, plus a $4 convenience fee. You can learn more at https://www.rodeohouston.com/