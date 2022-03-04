HOUSTON (KIAH) Rodeo Houston welcomes Puerto Rican star Ricky Martin, 50, tonight.

Then last time the entertainer performed in Houston was Friday November 5th of last year. he came with Enrique Iglesias.

Martin starred in TV commercials around age 9 and began his musical career and age 12 with the all Latin all boy-band group Menudo.

The singer was most popular as a solo act throughout the 1990s with hits such as Livin’ la Vida Loca and Shake Your Bon-Bon. He also performed a duet with singer Christina Aguilera in the year 2000. He has also had many Spanish language hits.

Martin began acting in 1990 as he continued to work in music. By the year 2021 he had received 8 Grammy Awards. The latest being for Latin pop Alabama that year. Overall he had one Grammy Award three times for Latin pop album. Grammy for a Pop Vocal Album and in 2000 he won male Pop Vocal Performance in 2001, the same award.

Rodeo Houston tickets for Martin’s performance are still available online ranging from $30 to more than $100.