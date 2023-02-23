The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo’s Bar-B-Que Contest, better known as Cookoff, begins today

HOUSTON (KIAH) The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo’s website officially calls the event the “Bar-B-Que Contest”, but to lots of locals, it’s known simply as Cookoff.

No matter what you call it, there will be lots of good food and fun taking place at NRG Park over the next three days.

More than 250 teams consisting of restaurants, other businesses, and just barbecue aficionados (to steal a term from the rodeo’s website) will grill or smoke their best briskets, ribs, and other foods.

They’ll then be judged in hopes of winning top honors in several categories

While the teams’ tents aren’t accessible without tickets from the teams themselves, you can pay to be on the grounds during Cookoff’s three days starting today.

Your entry fee will give you access to The Garden where Texas country artists will perform.

You’ll also be able to get into the Rockin’ Bar-B-Que Saloon that features more live music and a free barbecue plate consisting of brisket, beans, and chips.

The Cookoff ticket is also a pass to get into the carnival for rides, games, and more food.