HOUSTON (KIAH) — Call it a record shattering moment at NRG Arena during the Houston Live Stock Show and Rodeo. The two top lots at this year’s 2022 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo School Art Auction broke the record books.

Each year, thousands of students from every grade level takes part the the HLSR art competition. It’s a chance for students to showcase their art work and win scholarship money too.

Well, this year’s Grand Champion Work of Art is a colorful drawing titled “In His Hands,” and created by Gracin Nguyen of Pearland ISD. Gracin’s art work shows a bull rider behind the chutes, taking a knee to say a prayer.

Her award winning drawing sold for a rodeo record of $250,000 to Randa and Ray Gilliam, Mary and Ken Hucherson, Julie and Alan Kent, and Kristina and Paul Somerville.

HLSR Art Auction Grand Champion (Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo)



“For her to put her faith on display is what this is all about,” Paul Somerville, who is part of the winner’s bid group, said. “God bless these kids and God bless Texas.”

That’s not the only record broken at the Art Auction. Mia Huckman from Foster High School in Richmond showed off her beautiful Reserve Grand Champion work of Art called “Partners in Time”.

Huckman’s painting sold for a record-breaking $265,000 to Cheryl and Gary Dietcher, Andrea and Scott Fish, Christina DiMaria and Alan J. Schwartz, and Sheri and Rob Walker.

“I wanted to win the Rodeo for as long as I can remember, but I never thought I`d set a record,” said Mia. “I want to spend the rest of my life making things that people love.”



HLSR Art Auction Reserve Grand Champion (Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo)

Since its beginning in 1932, the Rodeo has committed more than $550 million to the youth of Texas and education. The 2022 Rodeo continues through March 20.