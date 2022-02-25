HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo pre-view events kick off this week and throughout the weekend with no shortage of tradition to be enjoyed throughout the city.

The local rodeo was shut down in 2020 was canceled do to the rise of COVID-19 with many performers scheduled to take the stage. Again in 2021, as the COVID-19 virus continued to spread with peak numbers recorded in Houston.

Now, it’s time to get back to one of Houston’s most popular traditions.

Over the course of three days, more than 250 barbecue teams will compete in the world’s championship barbeque contest at NRG Park.

Teams from across the state of Texas are cooking up brisket, ribs, chicken, Go Texan and Dutch oven dessert, and so much more for this event.

The cook-off started on Thursday, February 24th, and goes through Saturday, February 26th. Since 1932, the Rodeo has committed more than $550 million to the youth of Texas and education.

Junior cook-off contest

There’s a junior cook-off contest that includes children between the ages of 8 and 14 competing with a single steak. It’s judged on appearance and presentation, tenderness, and taste.

This contest is Friday, February 25, 2022, at 9:00 a.m., followed by the awards ceremony at 11:00 a.m. This is just one of several events going on around the city today….

Rodeo trail rides

Horses and wagons from 10 trail rides will make their way through the city streets to merge and camp one final night at Memorial Park before participating in the Downtown Rodeo Parade on Saturday.

This 70–year tradition is keeping western heritage alive in the nation’s 4th largest city.

Saturday Rodeo Houston Parade

Last but certainly not least, tomorrow the Downtown streets of Houston will be lined with spectators for the Rodeo Parade. It’s one of the rodeo’s most cherished annual traditions. Cody Johnson serves as the 2022 grand marshal. You can expect to see decorative floats intermingle with thousands of men and women on horseback, marching bands, and more.

Rodeo Round-Up

Rodeo Round-Up is typically held on Tuesday. This year it was moved to Friday to celebrate “Go Texan Day”. Which is the city-wide celebration of Western Heritage.

It’s free to the public. Happening Downtown at City Hall (in Herman Square). Mayor Sylvester Turner will speak. The event will have free barbeque, music, and opportunities for pictures. It’s the unofficial kickoff and everyone is encouraged to dress up.

This year’s Rodeo is scheduled for Feb. 28 – March 20.