HOUSTON (KIAH) The 2022 Rodeo Uncorked! Champion Wine Auction & Dinner was held at NRG Center Sunday night, with a over flowing number of enthusiastic supporters gathered for the annual event. The winning wines from the 2022 Rodeo Uncorked! International Wine Competition were auctioned.

This year’s competition featured 2,862 entries from 17 countries, including France, Spain, Italy, Israel, Peru, Argentina and South Africa. Of those entries, 480 entries were from Texas wineries, and 203 entries came from this year’s featured region, Washington State.

HLSR Wine Auction 2022

The Grand Champion Best of Show Wine for 2022 sold for a Rodeo record $250,000. J. Lohr Vineyards Cuvee PAU Red, Paso Robles, 2017, was purchased by Andrea and Bruce Bryant, John M. Cotterell, Julie and Alan Kent, and Kristina and Paul Somerville.

HLSR Wine Auction 2022

The 2022 Reserve Grand Champion Best of Show, Nice Winery Cabernet Franc, Paicines, 2018, owned by past Rodeo scholarship recipient Ryan Levy, was purchased by Amegy Bank of Texas, Lisa M. Blackwood, Fidelis New Energy, LLC, and Randa and Ray Gilliam, for $200,000.

HLSR Wine Auction 2022

The 2022 Top Texas Wine, Hye Meadow Winery Boooom Red, Texas High Plains, 2017, was purchased by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Sire Spirits, LLC (Branson Cognac and Le Chemin Du Roi Champagne), for $125,000. Famed rapper and business mogul “50 Cent” exhibited the 2021 Reserve Grand Champion Best of Show with his Le Chemin Du Roi Brut, Champagne AOC, NV.

The 2022 Rodeo Uncorked! International Wine Competition was held in honor of Charles M. “Bear” Dalton, founding member of the annual wine competition, as well as the Rodeo’s wine committees, with proceeds going to scholarships for children. CW39 Anchor Sharron Melton was the Emcee for Sunday night’s sold out event and has more.