HOUSTON (KIAH) — Raising Cane’s and RodeoHouston opening night headliner Parker McCollum teamed up for a one-of-a-kind native land lunch via serving food to customers at the 2127 W. Davis St. location in Conroe Monday.

McCollum worked the drive-thru and counter for his “work shift” at Raising Cane’s. He even sang a few lyrics with neighborhood followers prior to his second RodeoHouston appearance. McCollum kicks off the rodeo’s 2023 live performance as the opening night time headliner, Tuesday, Feb. 28. McCollum is already a celebrity to every body in Conroe and the Greater Houston area.

McCollum also surprised fans who turned out to Cane’s with 100 tickets to his headlining performance on Tuesday night at the Rodeo.

Anytime I can spend some time at domestic with household and friends, I’m happy. Thanks to my proper buddy Todd and the Crew at Raising Cane’s for making these days possible, it used to be a blast to kick off this one of a kind week at my fatherland Cane’s.

Parker McCollum

Photos credit: RodeoHouston, Parker McCollum, Raising Cane’s

Photos credit: RodeoHouston, Parker McCollum, Raising Cane’s

Photos credit: RodeoHouston, Parker McCollum, Raising Cane’s

Photos credit: RodeoHouston, Parker McCollum, Raising Cane’s

Photos credit: RodeoHouston, Parker McCollum, Raising Cane’s

Photos credit: RodeoHouston, Parker McCollum, Raising Cane’s

Photos credit: RodeoHouston, Parker McCollum, Raising Cane’s

Photos credit: RodeoHouston, Parker McCollum, Raising Cane’s

Quickly rising in the ranks as one of the most up to date names in Country song with hits like his multi-platinum promoting “Pretty Heart” and platinum single “To Be Loved By You,” the 30-year-old Conroe native is acknowledged for writing his very own songs and performing his eclectic combination of country, rock & roll and soul music. In 2021, McCollum signed with Universal Music Group, with whom he launched Gold Chain Cowboy, which hit 60 on the Billboard 200 and sixth on the Billboard Top Country Album charts.