HOUSTON (KIAH) — Looking for job, but want to work with your boots on? Well, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo may have what you’re looking for, as they are hosting a job fair this weekend for several part-time positions.

The Rodeo, along with several other entities, are hosting a job fair on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 21 and 22, for seasonal positions including concessions, cashiers, bartenders, waitstaff, event staff, carnival ride and game attendants and security.

The jobs will be for the 2023 Rodeo, which will take place from February 28 to March 19.

The fair will take place at the West Club of NRG Stadium (the side facing Kirby Drive) on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Interested candidates should apply online before attending the job fair.

For more information, or to apply online, go to RodeoHouston.com/job-fair.