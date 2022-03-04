HOUSTON (KIAH) — Local fan favorite band “THE C.I.T.Y.” is set to perform at Rodeo Houston this year. The young and vibrant group will hit the Stars Over Texas Stage at NRG on Monday, March 7 starting at 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The all-male band is comprised of six members, which includes lead vocals, lead guitar, bass guitar, drums, keyboard, and saxophone.

The group has performed locally at several events, including halftime for the Houston Rockets. They’ve also collaborated with local venue Grooves of Houston’s “R&B Concert Series” to open for R&B Stars Jon B. and Montell Jordan. They’ve also taken the party on the road gracing stages in Dallas, Austin, New Orleans, Atlanta and has partnered with Dream Time Travel and Carnival Cruise Lines.

​THE C.I.T.Y. is known for taking their audiences on a musical voyage of Funk, Hip Hop, Soul, R&B and more.