HOUSTON (KIAH) — Tickets for the next three announced shows of the 2023 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo go on sale on Thursday morning.

The March 2 show featuring Lauren Daigle, the March 10 show featuring The Chainsmokers and the March 13 show featuring Cody Jinks will be on sale at RodeoHouston.com beginning at 10 a.m., with the online waiting room opening at 9:30 a.m.

Tickets for the first night of the rodeo, featuring Conroe-native Parker McCollum, is on sale now.

Customers who join the waiting room from 9:30 to 9:59 will be randomly selected to enter the store to purchase tickets at 10 a.m.

The early waiting room entrance does not place you in a first-come, first-served line. A place in the waiting room does not guarantee tickets.

Ticket prices start at $25, plus a $4 per ticket convenience fee. The more expensive seats cost $155, which include hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar.

There will be more acts announced for the 2023 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo in the later days. It will run from Feb. 28 – March 19.