Trail ride groups on horseback are making their way to downtown Houston ahead of Saturday’s rodeo parade

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Driving from Brookshire to Houston City Hall normally takes about 40 minutes.

But when you’re riding on a horse or in a covered wagon, it’s a much longer journey.

It’s one that the Valley Lodge Trail Ride Association began last Saturday and will complete this Saturday as they ride in the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Parade downtown.

The group of dozens of riders was forced to take backroads, and they were only able to travel at 3 miles per hour.

Despite the slow pace, the association has been doing this since it formed in 1959.

The group’s current “trail boss” is on his thirty-second ride — his first coming when he was just eight years old.

“This time of year is really special to my family,” Michael Murphey said. “I’m third generation on this ride. My father was trail boss before me. And it’s just a time when my kids get to come out and hang out and ride on the wagon and horses. It’s just a good family bonding time.”

The group stopped for lunch catered by Molina’s Tex-Mex restaurant at the Barker-Cypress Park-and-Ride facility along the Katy Freeway Thursday before continuing on to Bear Creek Park for the night.

A meet-up with other trail ride groups was scheduled for Friday after another 15 miles of riding to Memorial Park.