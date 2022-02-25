HOUSTON (KIAH) It’s Go Texans Day in Houston, a day which marks the unofficial kickoff of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.
In good fun, it’s also a time when folks here in the Houston community are encouraged to celebrate Western heritage and raise awareness of Rodeo season in town.
Go Texas Day outfit
If you’re wondering what to wear on Go Western Day, here is a list of items you can wear to celebrate along with the rest of Houston.
- Cowboy hat
- Cowboy boots
- Denim
- Shiny round belt buckle
- Feathers
- Turquoise
- Leather
- Rhinestones
- Animal print
- Fringe
It’s just a fun time for the whole family to wear fun cowboy and cowgirl gear so enjoy the day!