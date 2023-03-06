HOUSTON (KIAH) — On Friday night, Rapper Bun B hit the stage to perform at the ‘Southern Takeover’ during the 2023 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

But, he ran into an issue.

On Sunday, he took to Instagram to find the custom poncho worn during the show. He wrote: “The @purple_brand poncho is gone! We can’t find it anywhere! I’m offering a 1k award for it. I don’t care who has it. Just get it back to me and take the money. No questions asked. And we will know if it’s fake lol. Please contact @boneafied or @luke__purple for info. Help me Houston! #FindThePoncho“

Hundreds of fans left comments including: “Wow! Who would steal from the OG smh, better not be someone from H-Town”, and “Give him back his stuff without a REWARD‼️ Do what’s RIGHT‼️You took something that you know wasn’t yours from a person that was doing YOU a good deed by even letting you be up there‼️”