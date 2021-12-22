HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – In need of a job AND wanting to get your hands on some extra cash?

The city of Houston’s solid waste department is in desperate need of workers and willing to gift new workers with a nice incentive pay.

Director Mark Wilfalk states, “Mayor (Sylvester) Turner has authorized incentive pay for new employees that are coming on. We have a $3,000 signing bonus. There is also a driver training program. We are recruiting!”

If you are looking for a rewarding career with the City of Houston, Wilfalk encourages you to visit their website. There you can also find the full schedule for trash pick-ups this season.