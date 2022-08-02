HOUSTON (CW39) — A team of Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty investigators worked with the Austin County Sheriff’s Office Monday afternoon to rescue seven horses.

They were all quarter horses, including two foals.

Officials said the horses were emaciated and lived on land off Ueckert Road in Bellville.

The horses all showed signs of neglect and needed veterinary care, while saying the owner was not compliant after multiple requests to provide the horses with proper care, authorities said.

A Houston SPCA investigator walks with one of the injured horses. (Houston SPCA)

Officials at the scene said several in the herd were also suffering from untreated, open wounds.

The horses were taken to the Houston SPCA campus for individualized exams and treatment by staff veterinarians and will begin a slow re-feeding program.

A hearing will be held in the coming weeks to determine if the owner if guilty of any wrongdoing.